You pay taxes when in Europe but resist it in your own country - Ofori-Atta to Ghanaians

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Takoradi, Mr. Ofori-Atta said Ghanaians have to contribute their quota to development.

He therefore stressed that, the E-levy is one of such taxes designed to help mobilise revenue for development, hence citizens should rally behind its implementation.

“If you look in our tax books, there’s a dispensation known as ‘gift tax’; which implies that when somebody gives you a gift, just like in Europe where you cannot hide, you pax a tax on the gift. As to what you do with the gift is nobody’s concern. And that’s why I reiterated the fact that, blissful projects are enabled by money.”

“When we go to Europe, we run and pay our taxes in peace, yet when we come to our own home country, then we want to change our behavior. Of a truth, we must be accountable and transparent. We don’t have to change”, Ken Ofori-Atta advised.

The Finance Minister’s admonition was part of a series of appeals he made to citizens to embrace government’s 1.75% E-levy tax. In his submissions, he dismissed claims that the E-levy will affect businesses and deepen hardship in the country.