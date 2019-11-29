Ghanaians took to social media and wished him a happy birthday.

There has been an outpouring of best wishes for the former leader as he celebrates his birthday today.

His wife, Lordina Mahama has sent a lovely message to her husband.

She took to Twitter to pen down an emotional message:

She wrote: "You stole my heart and I’ve never wanted it back. Your captivating love and care for us, has left no doubt that I’m the luckiest woman alive to be loved by you. Happy birthday my love. I promise to stand by you for many more birthdays to come."

The two got married in 992 and marked their 27th wedding anniversary in July this year.

Mahama was born on November 29, 1958, in Damango, to an affluent teacher, rice farmer, and politician.

Mahama with Lordina

His father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, was the first member of Parliament for West Gonja and the first Regional Minister of Northern Region, serving under first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.