Kojo Oppong Nkrumah believes it is only fair to criticize both sides of the divided when issues are politicised.

His comments come in the wake of the politcisation of the COVID-19 pandemic by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NDC flagbearer John Mahama has been a strong critic of government’s approach in fighting the coronavirus in a series of Live Facebook videos.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

However, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also recently hit back, insisting the NPP has managed the crisis better than the erstwhile NDC administration did with the power crisis during their tenure of office.

To this end, some stakeholders have called on both parties to desist from politicising the pandemic.

However, responding to these calls, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said stakeholders should not only call for depoliticisation of issues when government responds to the opposition party.

“Don’t be silent when your candidate is politicizing the matter only to speak when the other side responds. Other stakeholders in the ecosystem, traditional leaders, religious leaders, CSOs…. don’t sit down for it to degenerate into partisanship before you speak up,” the Information Minister said.

“Speak up early when one side starts politicizing it so the other does not have to respond. But if you sit unconcerned for one side to politicize it, don’t act surprised when the other responds politically.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus case count has now risen to 2,719, with 18 deaths recorded in the process.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has, however, indicated that the number of recoveries has also moved up to 294.