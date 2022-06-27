Your Arise Ghana demo cannot go beyond 4pm – High Court directs

The Court also effectively struck a balance between the competing directive of the Police for the demonstration to end at 3pm on Tuesday, and the desire of the organisers to run till 8:00pm.

The Ghana Police Service had gone to court seeking to restrain the organisers from embarking on the demonstration in the form and manner they had been planned.

The organisers intended a 2-day demonstration, to close each day at 8pm, but the police, in their case before the court, argued that recent terror attacks within the sub-region presented security red flags that did not allow for such an arrangement.

Lawyers for Bernard Mornah and Arise Ghana, Organisers of the demonstration, said the reason ascribed by the police was far-fetched.

Godwin Edudzie Tamakloe, lead counsel for the organisers, argued that the organisers had demonstrated good faith and a willingness to engage the police on the disagreement over time.

Another member of the group, Sammy Gyamfi said they are embarking on the demonstration because the government has been very corrupt.

Pulse Ghana

“President Akufo-Addo has had money more than any government. The last time we checked, he has received ¢500billion yet, he has not built hospitals and schools,” he said on the New Day show with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Monday, June 27 while speaking on the planned demonstration by the Arise Ghana.

“This country is regressing,” he stressed.

He further explained that the demonstration is intended to protest against the government for the untold hardship Ghanaians are going through at the moment.

In his view, the hardships are due to the high fuel prices and also some of the taxes on petroleum.

For instance, he said the 10 pesewas Sanitation and Pollution tax which he termed ‘Borla tax’ is not needed.