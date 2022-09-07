Your August salary will delay due to financial hardship — PBC staff told

It explained that salary for August has been delayed because the company is going through financial difficulties.

The PBC Limited statement signed by Human Resource manager Mrs. Nanette Aryee reads "We wish to inform all members of staff that the payment of salaries for the month of August 2022 will delay due to the current financial challenge faced by the company.

Pulse Ghana

"It is the resolve of Management to continuously work around the clock to ensure payment of staff salaries for the month in question."

It added: "We urge all members of staff to bear with Management even in these difficult times."