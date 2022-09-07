In the circular making rounds on social media, the management of PBC Limited has pleaded with staff to bear with them as they work to make the payments.
Your August salary will delay due to financial hardship — PBC staff told
The management of the Produce Buying Company Limited, (PBC) has issued a circular that workers will have their 2022 August salaries delayed because the firm is financially distressed.
It explained that salary for August has been delayed because the company is going through financial difficulties.
The PBC Limited statement signed by Human Resource manager Mrs. Nanette Aryee reads "We wish to inform all members of staff that the payment of salaries for the month of August 2022 will delay due to the current financial challenge faced by the company.
"It is the resolve of Management to continuously work around the clock to ensure payment of staff salaries for the month in question."
It added: "We urge all members of staff to bear with Management even in these difficult times."
