Your comment on Supreme Court ruling is myopic - Bagbin slams Akufo-Addo

He believes the view of the first gentleman creates disaffection between the Legislature and the Judiciary.

“I have resisted the temptation of making a comment on the judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue of the voting rights of Deputy Speakers when presiding. But the unfortunate and myopic comments of the President has compelled me to let it out”, Alban Bagbin replied in a statement.

“Mr. President, the issue being discussed is not about Parliament being above the law. Everyone knows that Parliament is not above the law. The Executive and the Judiciary are equally not above the law. The issue being discussed is the political question doctrine. It took centuries to detail out the strands of this doctrine and the principles are settled as to when and how this closed book could be opened”, he added.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said Parliament is not above the law and must respect the decision of the Supreme Court rubbished claims that the apex court had no powers to pronounce judgment on such an issue that concerns parliament.

“All organs of the state including me [President Akufo-Addo], as the head of the executive, are subject to the constitution. There is nobody or organ in the Ghanaian state that is above the laws of the land. To suggest that Parliament should operate without interference is to advocate for the very matter we have tried to avoid, the concentration of power. We have had that experience before and don’t want that”, the President said.

President Akufo-Addo made this known in an interview with Charles Takyi Boadu of the Daily Guide Newspaper, on Thursday, 10th March 2022, on the sidelines of Dubai Expo 2020.

Pulse Ghana

In a response to the ruling, former President John Dramani Mahama expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court.

He said the Supreme Court of Ghana has set a dangerous precedent of judicial interference in Parliamentary procedure following the ruling that a Deputy Speaker can vote in Parliament.