Your concerns on ‘1 teacher, 1 laptop’ will be addressed – Akufo-Addo assures teachers

Speaking at the 6th Quadrennial and 53rd National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Kumasi Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said the fruitful relationship between the NPP government and teachers must be maintained.

“I am glad to hear how much you welcomed the supply of the laptops. I promise you that the other related matters of concern will be addressed. The relationship between GNAT and my government is a matter of concern to me, and I will do my very best to promote such a relationship.”

In collaboration with Teacher Unions, government started the distribution of laptops to all teachers in public schools in September across the country.

Pulse Ghana

A group of teachers who are angry over deductions from their welfare funds for the purchase of laptops to aid their work have been agitating over the quality of the machines. An Accra Court in December 2021 dismissed their suit against the deductions and the purchase of the laptops by government.