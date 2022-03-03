RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Your coup comment is an attack on Ghana’s democracy - Oppong Nkrumah to Dr. Atuguba

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has criticized recent comments made by legal luminary, Professor Raymond Atuguba.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah
Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

He said the statement by the Dean of the Ghana School of Law on a coup in Ghana is an attack on democracy.

Recommended articles

Nkrumah said: “Comments to the effect that some conditions are rife for a coup are most unfortunate and disappointing. They are disappointing because despite COVID-19 Ghana’s current economic status is far better than the days of yesteryear when there was no global pandemic.”

“Even if they were worse, the constitution provides legitimate means for advocating for and executing a change. For respected persons to be purporting that such conditions legitimise coups is a terrible attack on our democracy itself and should not be condoned,” Nkrumah told journalists in Accra.

Raymond Atuguba
Raymond Atuguba Pulse Ghana

At a public lecture in Accra, Atuguba is reported to have said Ghana’s current financial state is a threat to its democracy.

“A big part of why certain coups succeed and others fail is the economy. What is the state of Ghana’s economy today?

“At the level of the most irreducible idiomaticity, Ghana is broke. Your nation is radically broke. So broke, the Speaker of Parliament has publicly warned, gavel in hand, that we may not be able to pay the salaries of public sector workers in the next three months,” he said.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

2021 BECE results released; Results of 46 candidates cancelled

2021 BECE results released by WAEC

How taxi drivers make good money while ride-hailing counterparts cry

Ride-hailing versus taxi-driving in Ghana

We underestimated Ghanaians opposition to the e-levy - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu admits

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

Ghanaian students escape unhurt after attack by Russians on train carrying them

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine