He said the statement by the Dean of the Ghana School of Law on a coup in Ghana is an attack on democracy.
Your coup comment is an attack on Ghana’s democracy - Oppong Nkrumah to Dr. Atuguba
The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has criticized recent comments made by legal luminary, Professor Raymond Atuguba.
Nkrumah said: “Comments to the effect that some conditions are rife for a coup are most unfortunate and disappointing. They are disappointing because despite COVID-19 Ghana’s current economic status is far better than the days of yesteryear when there was no global pandemic.”
“Even if they were worse, the constitution provides legitimate means for advocating for and executing a change. For respected persons to be purporting that such conditions legitimise coups is a terrible attack on our democracy itself and should not be condoned,” Nkrumah told journalists in Accra.
At a public lecture in Accra, Atuguba is reported to have said Ghana’s current financial state is a threat to its democracy.
“A big part of why certain coups succeed and others fail is the economy. What is the state of Ghana’s economy today?
“At the level of the most irreducible idiomaticity, Ghana is broke. Your nation is radically broke. So broke, the Speaker of Parliament has publicly warned, gavel in hand, that we may not be able to pay the salaries of public sector workers in the next three months,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh