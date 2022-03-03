Your coup comment is an attack on Ghana’s democracy - Oppong Nkrumah to Dr. Atuguba

Nkrumah said: “Comments to the effect that some conditions are rife for a coup are most unfortunate and disappointing. They are disappointing because despite COVID-19 Ghana’s current economic status is far better than the days of yesteryear when there was no global pandemic.”

“Even if they were worse, the constitution provides legitimate means for advocating for and executing a change. For respected persons to be purporting that such conditions legitimise coups is a terrible attack on our democracy itself and should not be condoned,” Nkrumah told journalists in Accra.

At a public lecture in Accra, Atuguba is reported to have said Ghana’s current financial state is a threat to its democracy.

“A big part of why certain coups succeed and others fail is the economy. What is the state of Ghana’s economy today?