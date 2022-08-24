Your disdainful comments about women may lead you to abuse them - Adom-Otchere cautions KKD

In an editorial on Good Evening Ghana, Mr. Adom-Otchere said that sort of attitude can lead to abuse of women by KKD.

“When important people speak about women in such derogatory manner the younger generation pick it up and then they think that women are just an object so when they have a woman within their control they abuse them and they go to jail”, he said.

KKD’s allegation of corruption on the part of Ofori-Atta received a mild response from Adom-Otchere last Thursday when he argued that KKD was wrong with his position on the issue.

The broadcaster hit back at Adom-Otchere on Onua FM’s Morning Show on Monday, where among others he said Adom-Otchere was being used by others to disrespect elderly people.

Whilst speaking Onua FM’s morning show with Captain Smart KKD described Paul as his younger brother and recalled an instance where he did him a favour that benefited a concubine.

He said: “I used to organize programmes at Movenpick. Do you remember that the day you expressed interest in coming, I reserved seats for you and your concubine even though the place was fully packed?

“So, don’t do that. Maybe the lady wasn’t your concubine but she was all over the place; you should have told her you’re a married man so she should stop the flirty gestures in public. Some of these ladies may be with you because they’re poor. Your wife is my little sister; that’s my ex, Nana Yaa’s friend, so I know her very well.”

Paul Adom-Otchere said KKD’s statements and utterances shows his complete disregard for women.

“My senior brother Kwesi, what can I say, when you are dealing with people that you love, it is really difficult … What I can say is that assuming without admitting that the narrative that he put out is true because it is partly incorrect but that is not important.”

“I watched the video and I think that the way he refers to mistress and former mistress; I think is very disrespectful of women and I thought the society has grown beyond that. This is totally disrespectful of women,” he lamented.

“You don’t know the woman that you are talking about, you don’t know whether her profile is better than mine and yours put together and then you talk about her being clingy and it is because of your money and what’s not. That is so disrespectful.”