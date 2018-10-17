Your salary isn't free money - Nana Addo to NABCO personnel

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has tasked recruits of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to work hard for their monthly allowances.

He said the GHS 700 that will be paid to them at the end of every month will not be free.

“Your monthly stipend of 700 cedis is not free, you must earn every pesewa of it,” the President said during the inauguration of the Nation Builders Corps at the Independence Square Wednesday.

The creation of a Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO) is set to address graduate unemployment in the country.

The modules are Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana and Revenue Ghana. The rest are Digitise Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.

The President also called on the beneficiaries to help “build a nation that they will be proud of,” and ensure the success of all the modules under the programme.

Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the scheme will employ some 24,033 health workers, 20,000 personnel for government's afforestation programme, 9,572 educational workers.