Your support for the fight against galamsey commendable – Akufo-Addo to religious leaders

In his interaction with religious leaders drawn from the Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Pentecostal Council, Ghana Charismatic and Pentecostal Council, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference and the National Muslim Council, on Tuesday 1 November 2022, at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said the ongoing discourse on galamsey in the country during his term in office demonstrates that the entire nation is poised to eradicate illegal mining in the country.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his appreciation to the leaders for their interest in supporting government’s efforts aimed at dealing with the “galamsey” phenomenon.

The delegation of religious leaders was led by Rev Professor J.O.Y Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

“We have visited some galamsey sites and we have seen some dangerous things that for us cannot even be expressed in textbooks,” Rev Mante said. “We see that the thing (galamsey) is getting worse. We are here if you like, as your spiritual leaders to find out if there is any problem that we don’t know. We would like to know."

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, after the closed door meeting told the Jubilee House press corps that he was invited by the President to brief the leaders on their concerns and their call for small-scale mining to be banned in its entirety.

He indicated that after his briefing, the religious leaders expressed satisfaction with the government’s stance on their demands and pledged to support all ongoing efforts of government aimed at stopping illegal mining in the country.