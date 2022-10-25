RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

You’re a big chief; your comments were not in a good state – Obiri Boahen tackles Okyenhene

Nana Obiri Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has slammed the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin for his recent comments to the critics of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin
Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

He said the Okyenhene is a big chief therefore he has to speak with decorum.

The former deputy scribe added that the chief, rather than insulting the critics of the president, should have urged Akufo-Addo to listen to those with genuine concerns.

“Let me be very honest. Such a comment coming from a big chief is not in good taste. You are not some small chief, you are a big chief and you were not talking to your friend, you were talking in public and you uttered such words, it is not good.

“You don’t have to support the NDC or the NPP to make such comments. It was an opportunity for him to urge the president to listen to the cries of Ghanaians. You don’t just call people witches and wizards. It is not good,” he said in Twi in a Neat FM interview.

Nana Obiri Boahen
Nana Obiri Boahen Pulse Ghana

The Okyenhene said that persons who have been criticising the president over the current economic hardship are uncivilized villagers, witches, and wizards who have no sense of appreciation.

“We must appreciate the feat of the President and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him.

“Those insulting the President are children of villagers. They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the Church, you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager, then you may be a witch or wizard.

“Not all will like you. Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won’t bother me if they speak with sincerity but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and envy, you must be careful because one day, one day! one day! one day! One day! The truth will overcome evil lies and envy,” the chief said.

He said these on the last day of President Akufo-Addo’s tour of the Eastern Region.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
