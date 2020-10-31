Mahama said he will pay all the affected customers of the defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold Ghana Ltd, their locked-up investments when the party wins this year's elections on December 7.

He promised to go after the managers and directors of the company to retrieve the monies they collected from the customers.

Addressing a rally at Tarkwa in the Western Region, Mahama expressed disappointment in the government's handling of the Menzgold issue.

John Mahama

He said he was surprised that in spite of the government being aware that the managers and directors of the Menzgold company had done nothing to retrieve the monies, the police only beat up customers who went on demonstration.

READ MORE: Video: Menzgold boss plays gospel song to aggrieved customers to console them

"What is so special about NAM 1 that Akuffo Addo is shielding him? Why do you unleash police on innocent customers while NAM1 walks free," he said.

Nana Appiah Mensah

However, the embattled businessman took in a Twitter post said regardless of the court proceedings, frozen accounts, and assets, he has made significant payments to the customers adding that Menzgold is law-abiding.

He said "Regardless of the court proceedings, frozen accounts & assets, we’ve made significant payments & continue to do so. Yet due to politics, u're inciting & inviting clients under the guise of they getting paid, when your real intention is to get them organized together with hired hoodlums to invade my home again and our offices this weekend. We have informed the police, we’re law-abiding and so this time shall defend ourselves fully as permitted by law. #GhanaShallProsper."