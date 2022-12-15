You’re taking IMF loan yet calling on Africans to stop begging – Ex-Nigerian senator blasts Akufo-Addo

In a post on Twitter, Mr. Sani made reference to Ghana’s recent staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

"Ghana’s President is collecting IMF loan with the right hand and using the left hand to warn African Governments against begging the west for money," the tweet read.

The BBC reports President Akufo-Addo as making this call during the opening of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC on Tuesday, December 13.

“If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone. We will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow,” Akufo-Addo is quoted to have said.

He admonished Africans living abroad to bring their expertise and wealthy knowledge on board to help shape the image of the continent. He believes that it will take unity of purpose to succeed in changing the narrative and enhance Africa's image.

“Africans are more resilient outside the continent than inside. We must bear in mind that to the outside world, [there’s] nothing like Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya, we are simply Africans. Our destiny as people depends on each other.”