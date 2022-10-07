You’re the last person to disparage the judiciary – Kwabena Agyapong chides Mahama

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy News on October 6, Kwabena Agyepong said he was disappointed in the comments by former President Mahama especially when he has been at the helm of the country’s affairs and should appreciate what it means to support the judiciary.

Kwabenya Agyepong was responding to a question on concerns raised by Justice Jones Dotse that attacks on the judiciary can lead to how three High Court judges were gruesomely murdered in 1982.

“What surprised me was the one who really attacked the judges. That’s former President Mahama who I know very well, a good friend of mine. I was surprised because he has been president before. He has occupied the highest seat in government therefore you know what it takes to support the judiciary.

“And so for him to come out and say the kinds of thing that he said, I find it was a downer. It was disappointing. You don’t need to do that. Whatever the shortcomings…I’m not saying the judges are perfect. They are not perfect. All of us are not perfect.

“We the leaders are the ones to provide the maximum support and having been in the seat as Chief Executive of state and the first gentleman of the land, I think he should be the last person to be running down a critical institution like the judiciary,” he said.

John Mahama had said that it will only take a new Chief Justice to chart a path of regaining public trust in the judiciary.

“There is therefore the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.

“Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope that a new Chief Justice will lead a process to repair the broken image that our judiciary has acquired over the last few years,” Mahama said at a forum held for lawyers of the NDC on August 28.