You’re the last person to lecture us on morality and human rights – Sam George to Kamala Harris

The Ningo-Prampram lawmaker said Kamala Harris and her government’s record on human rights are too dented for her to be giving Ghana lectures on defending the rights of citizens.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Nartey George said “Kamala Harris is the last place or person to go for lectures on human rights. If you want to learn morality, you don’t go to a brothel. Kamala Harris and her government’s record on human rights is appalling, and it is not one that Ghanaians will want to learn from.”

Mr. Nartey George also slammed President Akufo-Addo for defying the position of his government and shying away from telling Kamala Harris in the face the position of the country on homosexuality.

“For the president to run away from his own government’s position on the Bill is unbelievable and worrying but let me assure you that we are not going to be cowed by the undemocratic comments of the American Vice President. The American people should be coming to Ghana to learn a few things from our Parliament when it comes to issues of lawmaking because we will be in a good position to help them”.

Kamala Harris during a joint press conference with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House underscored the need to widen and respect the right of the LGBTQ community.

According to her, the anti-LGBTQI+ bill since it is an affront to the minority group in the country.

"Let me be clear about where we stand. First of all, for the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues and equality issues across the board including those related to the LGBT community.

"And I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting the freedom and supporting and fighting for equality among all people and that all people be treated equally," she stated.

The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.