You're worth more than our total GDP — Kofi Bentil appeals to Elon Musk to buy Ghana

Kofi Bentil revealed that the billionaire was worth more than Ghana's total Gross Domestic Product (GDP), therefore, he has the capacity to buy the country.

In a Facebook post, he said "Dear @elonmusk

Please buy Ghana. You’re worth more than our total GDP, and we have lots of Lithium. Ok you won’t buy us? Just buy one region we have 16!! Pls Call."

On April 4, 2022, Elon Musk revealed that he had purchased a sizable stake in Twitter.

Some weeks later, Musk and Twitter have closed a deal for the billionaire to acquire the social media company entirely and take it private.

4078604e-d45c-4616-a1e3-5c62d2234091