Youth in Afforestation workers cry over 8 months allowance

They said although they have held several meetings with stakeholders to demand arrears, their issues have not yet been addressed.

Ernestina Nyarko, the National Secretary of the group narrating the severe hardship the beneficiaries on Citi News described the actions of the government of sidelining them and subsequently not paying their outstanding arrears as frustrating and worrying.

She said "From January till now, we have not been paid. It is really sad and very difficult for all of us. I can say on record that, they walk long distances to get to work. People are also being ejected from their houses because they can't pay rent."

The Youth in Afforestation programme was launched in 2018 in line with the government's commitment to reforestation, forest rehabilitation, and forest protection activities.