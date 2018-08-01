Youth mounts pressure on committee to open Atta Mills library

news

A group calling itself the Cape Coast Development Association has mounted pressure on the Committee which supervised the construction of Atta Mills Presidential library.

The group said the library built in his memory must be opened for use.

According to the group, the library was fast deteriorating and losing its beauty after it was commissioned two years ago by former President John Mahama on July 24, 2016.

Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, a member of the Committee, assured the people of the Committee's resolve to get the facility operational to serve its intended purpose.

"As a Committee we are determined to ensure that the library become functional. We will go all out to ensure that the library is opened for use by all Ghanaians", he said.

Accompanied by Totobi Quakyi, Mr Kwame Peprah, Kobby Acheampong and a host of others, the members held a lengthy discussion, an indication that the message by the youth had been effective.

Background

The John Evans Atta Mills Presidential Library, a memorial and research facility in Cape Coast, has been closed down for lack of funds to run it.

Earlier, Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has revealed that government cannot release public funds to support the library because the memorial and research facility is a private initiative.

He said "this facility is purely a private enterprise to immortalise President Mills, so government cannot commit funds to its running."

The University of Cape Coast (UCC), which is responsible for the administration of the library, has not been able to pay the water and electricity bills of the facility.

To make matters worse, the contractor who worked on the project is said to have locked up the place and taken the keys away, denying the university access to the two-storey building situated opposite the Cape Coast Castle.

Due to its proximity to the sea, portions of the facility have started decaying.