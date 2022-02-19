Youth urged to venture into palm oil to reduce unemployment in Ghana

"So I would say the attention should be given more to crude palm oil production because at this moment Ghana has a shortage of crude palm oil but we have an adequate installed capacity for refineries. The main focus should be how to build and improve the capacity of local crude palm oil manufacturers to become more productive.

"If we increase crude palm oil production we will not need to import refined oil, because it is from the crude oil that we get refined oil," Paul-Kwabena-Amaning said on Accra-based Original FM.

He further stated that focusing on building the crude oil palm industry’s capacity will also create massive employment opportunities and make the currency stable; adding that if such help is not given to the sector, local refineries cannot produce to their maximum – and this will encourage imports of refined vegetable oils, thereby creating unfavourable competition and weakening the local currency.

"Refineries can be put up in just six months and will be ready for production. But if you want to produce 450,000 tonnes of crude oil you need 120,000 to 150,000 hectares of plantation, and that size of plantation can create direct and indirect employment for more than 600,000 people.

"If you look at the international price of crude palm oil, there is just about a US$70 to US$80 difference between the refined oil. So if you are producing the crude, you only need to add a small value and you will stop imports of refined oil. It has the advantage of import substitution, and will save us a lot of FX while creating employment – especially for the rural folk," he said.

He added that government must emulate the example of Nigeria, where its government has put in deliberate policies to protect and grow the oil palm industry by supporting manufacturers with soft loans and slapping high duties on imported crude palm oil.

"Let's try to compare ourselves to Nigeria. Nigeria is trying to give single-digit interest loans to the oil palm sector. Aside from that, Nigeria regulates the crude palm oil sector. You cannot just import crude palm oil; you need the approval of the central bank of Nigeria, and they will not have access to forex from the central bank. They have to get it from the open market. So this means the government is trying to give some level of protection to the sector.