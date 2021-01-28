The woman identified as Abigail Mautor Rawlings expressed sadness when she was prevented by the security from entering the funeral grounds of the late president on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

She said after she realised the truth about her father, she reached out to Zaneter as her sister who refused to speak to her for the past two years adding that it made her feel "very bitter".

In an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, Abigail Mautor Rawlings said "Zanetor is my sister, she knows about me and that Rawlings is my father but she has refused to come clear on issues. I am very sad that she never gave me the opportunity to speak to her and that made me very bitter.

READ MORE: Rawlings' funeral postponed indefinitely

"I want to see her face to face and speak to her because she is my sister."

She stated that she was proud of her sister [Zanetor] and her achievements.

She said "I am very proud of Zanetor and very happy for her. It is God's will she is where she finds herself now and I want her to become a big person and climb to even presidency like our father though she just hasn’t given me the chance to speak to her."

Listen to her below: