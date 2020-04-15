He said the assertion by the NDC MP is not accurate and government has made sure everyone who falls under the category of the food aid gets it.

In a statement, Mr. Adjei Sowah said such claims were unfortunate and attention-seeking from the National Democratic Congress MP.

“…it’s unfortunate that at a time like this, such a statement would be made by an Honorable Member of Parliament who has been missing all this while [and] resurfaced out of the blue for attention.”

“Even though the government has welcomed efforts by all to support the effort to lessen the effects of the lockdown on the vulnerable, misinformation and attempts to politicize such efforts should not be countenanced,” he added.

The AMA boss also noted that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) officers had been distributing food to multiple areas, including the Tema Station, where Dr. Agyemang-Rawlings had insisted that head porters, also known as kayaye, were not receiving support from the state.

“I wish to put on record that officers from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in branded vests working with the Assemblies share over 5,000 pieces of food packages to the vulnerable including Kayayee around Ridge, Ministerial Enclave, Kinbu, Tema Station and Afua Sutherland Children Park in the Central Business District (CBD) every day.”

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings alleged that hungry women and children are being asked to show their party cards before being given food.

This, the NDC legislator described as unacceptable, adding that the Coronavirus is no respecter of party colours.

Dr. Zanetor said this when she distributed food items to some head porters (Kayayei) in Accra on Tuesday.