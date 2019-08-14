BTI is a bacterial agent that kills mosquito at the larvae stage during the process of larviciding at mosquito breeding sites before they develop into adult mosquitoes. The use of BTI has been touted by the World Health Organization as environmentally safe and does not emit toxins that threatens human and aquatic lives.

A senior Research Assistant with the Entomology team of Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Mr. Andy Asafu-Adjaye who disclosed this during a training program held in Sunyani for Zoomlion staff and stakeholders in the malaria control exercise indicated that on-going research is revealing that mosquitoes are developing some resistance to some class of insecticides used for in-door residual spraying and the use of long lasting insecticide nets, hence the need to complement these efforts by using a safe biological agent such as BTI to kill mosquitoes at the larvae stage.

He said the Ministry of Health in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana limited is undertaking larvae source management activities in the various assemblies to complement interventions such as in-door residual spraying and the use of long lasting insecticide nets to help control mosquitoes that transmits malaria, yellow fever among other deadly diseases.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Environmental Health Director, Mr. Isaac Richmond Mensah expressed his excitements about the effective collaboration with Zoomlion to impact modern knowledge in stakeholders and help address environmental health challenges.

The Head of Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion, Rev. Ebenezer Kwame Addae explained that participants of the training programme which included Malaria Focal persons, Health promotion officers, District Environmental Health officers and staff of Zoomlion Ghana limited within the various districts in the Brong Ahafo region were exposed and trained on effective larval source management.

He said the scientific knowledge gain from the training will enable participants enhance their delivering of larviciding activities in our communities and improve health conditions of residents in the Brong Ahafo region.