Presenting the cash and items together, Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of Zoomlion, Ms Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah underscored the satisfactory relationship that exists between the Jospong Group, the National Chief Imam and the Muslim Community in Ghana.
Zoomlion celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with national Chief Imam in Accra
Zoomlion makes donation to the national Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu for the celebration of this year's Eid-ul-Fitr...
She said the kind gesture from the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the management and entire Zoomlion was to further strengthen the corporate relationship between the two parties.
Ms Osei-Duah particularly commended the Chief Imam for his unrelenting prayers for the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and the management and staff of Zoomlion.
She disclosed that the company has no intention to end the relationship anytime soon and therefore assured strengthened collaborations towards keeping the Zongo communities clean at all times.
The Communications Director however, appealed to the Chief Imam to use any available forum to inculcate into Ghanaians as a whole and Muslims in particular to subscribe to the Zoomlion "One Million Bin Project" and own a waste bin so as to end the regular haphazard waste disposal that is associated to the Zongo communities.
It is unfortunate that the hard working Muslim women who feed the Ghanaian population with sumptuous meals such as waakye, kooko, emutuo and so on have to generate waste sometimes at the end of the day, therefore a waste bin for each of them should end the waste spilling into the streets and the Zongos.
"I know that the scriptures speak of cleanliness and Islam is no exception so therefore our father (Chief Imam) and his able representatives across Ghana will help in this direction for Zoomlion to distribute at least One Million Bins to various households in Ghana.
On his part, the National Chief Imam thanked the entourage from Zoomlion at his palace and encouraged them to come more often not necessarily to give but to pray with him.
He was also full of praise for Dr. Dr. Agyepong for always keeping him (Chief Imam) in his prayers and endeavours and blessed him and his companies and staff with a prayer to climax the visit.
