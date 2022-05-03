Zoomlion celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with national Chief Imam in Accra

She said the kind gesture from the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the management and entire Zoomlion was to further strengthen the corporate relationship between the two parties.

Ms Osei-Duah particularly commended the Chief Imam for his unrelenting prayers for the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and the management and staff of Zoomlion.

She disclosed that the company has no intention to end the relationship anytime soon and therefore assured strengthened collaborations towards keeping the Zongo communities clean at all times.

The Communications Director however, appealed to the Chief Imam to use any available forum to inculcate into Ghanaians as a whole and Muslims in particular to subscribe to the Zoomlion "One Million Bin Project" and own a waste bin so as to end the regular haphazard waste disposal that is associated to the Zongo communities.

Pulse Ghana

It is unfortunate that the hard working Muslim women who feed the Ghanaian population with sumptuous meals such as waakye, kooko, emutuo and so on have to generate waste sometimes at the end of the day, therefore a waste bin for each of them should end the waste spilling into the streets and the Zongos.

"I know that the scriptures speak of cleanliness and Islam is no exception so therefore our father (Chief Imam) and his able representatives across Ghana will help in this direction for Zoomlion to distribute at least One Million Bins to various households in Ghana.

On his part, the National Chief Imam thanked the entourage from Zoomlion at his palace and encouraged them to come more often not necessarily to give but to pray with him.