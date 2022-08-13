Zoomlion has nothing to do with our vehicle towing initiative – GPRTU

According to the biggest driver union in Ghana, it never had and will not have any discussion with Zoomlion regarding the towing service, adding that the company is known to be involved in waste management and that the towing service is a proactive measure being undertaken solely by the GPRTU to curb the ever-increasing road crashes in the country.

It was, however, quick to add that the only thing the union has engaged Zoomlion on has to do with waste management and nothing more.

“The leadership of GPRTU wish to inform the general public, Bright Simons and his likes that, we have no interaction with the company Zoomlion in connection with our life-

saving innovation towing insurance and never will. Indeed, we are aware that Zoomlion's business is waste management and so our connection with them is purely waste collection and nothing else.

“We have done broad consultations among our members and we have the approval of the National Executive Council (NEC) and do not understand what Bright Simons meant by membership ballot.

“We refer Bright Simons to a whopping 1,300 persons being killed in road accidents in Ghana between only January and June 2022 which are largely associated with stationary vehicles on the road as reported by the National Road Safety Authority. The report indicates that nearly 8,000 people sustained various degrees of injuries during the same period. This according to the report is even an improvement as compared to previous years.

“This has occasioned our well-intended proactive embarkation of this project to help reduce road carnage to save lives of the Ghanaian people knowing very well that our members are the most users of the road during the day and at night,” the statement reads in part.

It also rubbished claims of lack of transparency in the rollout of the towing service.

“We have launch an app to aid our members easily get access to towing vehicles in times of need at anytime and anywhere and the over 2.6 million vehicles operated by our members shall subscribe to the initiative through the app with details of their vehicles. Due to our seriousness on this project, we shall not allow any driver to load from our GPRTU stations if they fail to subscribe.”

The union is therefore demanding a retraction of the said allegations and an apology from the media outlets that made the publications and from Bright Simons.