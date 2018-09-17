Pulse.com.gh logo
Zoomlion starts massive fumigation in Secondary schools


Zoomlion starts massive fumigation and pest control exercise in Secondary schools

Some Senior High Schools visited in the Eastern, Ashanti and Northern regions witnessed Spraying Gangs of Zoomlion’s vector control team

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The vector control unit of Zoomlion Ghana limited has started massive vector control activities in all public senior high schools in the Eastern, Ashanti and the Northern Regions.

The exercise which is under the auspices of Ministry of Education (MOE) seeks to rid-off bedbugs, mosquitoes, cockroaches, flies, ants, reptiles, rodents among others which normally distracts the effective learning environments of students.

Some Senior High Schools visited in the Eastern, Ashanti and Northern regions witnessed Spraying Gangs of Zoomlion’s vector control team busily fumigating school dormitories, classrooms, laboratories, offices, staff bungalows, drains, mattresses, chop boxes among others.

play

 

The Headmaster of Ghana Senior High School (Ghanass) in the Eastern region, Very Rev. Abraham Osei Donkor expressed his utmost appreciation to the Ministry of Education and Zoomlion for undertaking this important health service.

He said the exercise was timely especially as students are about to start serious academic works and there is the need to ensure that anything that disrupts smooth academic learning is taken care of.

play

The National Vector Control Coordinator of Zoomlion, Rev. Kwame Addae in an interview explained that the vector control exercise is being executed by Zoomlion in all public Senior High Schools in the Eastern, Ashanti and the Northern Regions.

He said the two-weeks exercise which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Education is to ensure the successful implementation of its Free SHS Programme which includes a conducive learning environment for students.

play

Some of the students interviewed from the campuses in the Ashanti, Eastern and northern regions respectively expressed their joy for the fumigation exercise.

play

They lamented their daily interferences with bedbugs in their mattresses, dormitories and classrooms making it difficult for them to learn. “Our bodies even itch us and cockroaches sometime enters our chop boxes and our foods”, they added.

