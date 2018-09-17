Zoomlion withdraw services as refuse piles up in Accra

news

Heaps of refuse are piling up at various suburbs in the Accra Metropolitan area, exposing traders and buyers to serious health hazards.

Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has said it is withdrawing its services from Accra beginning Monday 17 September 2018.

This was mas made known by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

A statement signed by Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Relations at the AMA, said: "The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), wishes to inform the general public that drivers of Zoomlion Ghana Limited (Accra Zone) have withdrawn their services from the city this morning without any official notice to the Assembly. In view of the situation, there are uncollected solid waste at various locations across the city.

"The Assembly has therefore deployed tipper trucks to collect all heaps as a temporal measure to manage the situation.

"The Assembly wishes to assure the public that it is working around the clock to bring the situation under control."