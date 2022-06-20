Making a living from Marketing & Creativity – The Kingster Daily story

So he decided to broaden his marketing skills not only to include influencer marketing, but also to include another higher-paying skill.

That’s when the idea of sponsored marketing arose. He learned a lot from a number of top paid media gurus on Twitter, LinkedIn, Skillshare and YouTube.

So he began doing paid media for friends and small businesses in Ghana, and his company decided to add it to his responsibilities by sponsoring him in paid media courses.

He had worked so hard for them that it was time for me to focus on international platforms to establish himself, even though he continued to do small labour for them.

Surprisingly, one of the influencers was able to be trained by him.

He knew he wouldn’t be able to work locally forever. That’s when he joined Pulse Ghana as a Paid Marketing Manager, one of Africa’s largest marketing platforms capable of handling hundreds of clients per month.

Surprisingly, He wanted to resign in his first month because the strain was beyond his expectations. But he realized that there are others who operate on larger platforms than he does and are still passionate about what they do. He’s capable of handling this pressure, and he has done so.

During his studying days, He had a lot of crying days since he overspent and those costs became his loss. As a result of his overspending, He decided to conduct all of my ads personally.

So, instead of using programmatic advertising, he does all of his ads manually. Despite the fact that it comes with a lot of time taking and although it is stressful, it is necessary to avoid overspending and other related problems. He prefers manual advertising to programmatic advertising.

He spends over $9,000 a month on advertisements and is still willing to do more to expand his paid marketing skills and portfolio, as well as dreaming of working on larger international advertising media platforms to continue his growth.