A 49-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for having unnatural carnage of a 17-year old Junior High School (JHS) student at Amanfrom, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.

The Ofaakor Circuit court heard 17-year-old boy allegedly engaged in anal sex with Joseph Narh, who had succeeded in luring his victim and also warned him not to tell anyone or risk losing his life.

The convict reportedly had been harassing the young boy for several years and finally succeeded in forcibly sleeping with him after he invited the victim to his room.

Upon his arrest, the convict admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement. He was subsequently charged with the offence.

“The man is a wicked man and I am so happy. Those in the area with the man have seen him sodomize other boys. That is why I reported him to the police station after I took my son to the hospital. I am very happy that he has been sentenced,” the mother of the victim told Citi News.

The court, presided by His Lordship Ebenezer Osei Darko sentenced the accused to 10-year imprisonment.