The election went into a near-violent hold up after leadership of the NDC in the House accused their colleagues from the NPP of violating the secret ballot rule of the election by showing their ballot to themselves.

Meanwhile, the Clerk of Parliament has told the injuncted Assin North MP-elect that he could decide to partake in the ongoing voting to decide a Speaker of the 8th Parliament and bear the consequences or opt-out.

It comes after long hours of stalemate between NDC and NPP MPs over the legality or otherwise of James Gyekye Quayson to be part of the exercise.

The NDC MPs were, however, not too pleased about the invasion by the military.

They were seen chanting portions of the national anthem while asking the military men to leave the premises of the House.

Also, the Chief Justice's convoy has sped out of the precincts of Parliament moments after the military stormed into the chamber.

The CJ has reportedly been in the house for hours waiting to swear in the new Speaker whose election has become a problem.