Military truck runs into shops in Zebilla, kills one

Kofi Boateng

A military truck heading towards Bawku from Bolgatanga ran through some residents of Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region, Saturday evening leaving one dead and others with life-threatening injuries.

Photo credit| Senyalah Castro
According to Senyalah Castro, an Upper East based journalist, the accident the military truck was “going at top speed… when it reportedly hit a pothole and lost control.”

He wrote in a news report that the vehicle skidded off the road after its driver lost control “and ran into nearby shops, destroying them.”

The individual who lost his life because of the accident was a motorcyclist.

He “was swept from behind by the speeding truck, killing him on the spot,” according to Castro. Some traders and shopkeepers, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The police and military leadership in the Bawku area who arrived at the horrific scene have launched an investigation into happenings leading to the accident.

