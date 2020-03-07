This means pupils and teachers across the country are expected to be in school on Monday.

In the past, the GES gave schools a day off after the celebration of Independence Day.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations took place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

According to the GES although schools are given a day off following Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration due to the participation of pupils in the celebrations, this year, pupils will have to report to school on Monday since this year’s celebration fell on a Friday.

The GES in a statement stated that: “It is expected that teachers, pupils and students will take advantage of the weekend to rest and fully refresh themselves to resume academic work on Monday, 9 March 2020.”

The statement also congratulated pupils and teachers for their role in the celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day.