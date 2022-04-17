My son’s death ‘spoils everything’ – Dag Heward-Mills opens up

“My son David just passed away. It spoils everything. You ask me am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question. It spoils everything. It brings a funny environment and it makes nonsense of everything. We always try to wish it further and further away but that is how it is.”

Dr. David Heward-Mills died at the age of 31 on Easter Friday in the United States of America.

Pulse Ghana

He was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.

After the incident, the church made it public in a communique to its members.

“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.”

“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.”

“Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”