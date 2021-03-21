According to NAGRAT, the exception granted to the dreadlocked students will set a bad precedent.

The President of NAGRAT said this following news that surfaced on the internet that authorities of Achimota School refused to admit two male students who had dreadlocks.

“I disagree with it. I am surprised and very disappointed that the Ghana Education Service bent the rules for these Rastafarians. When the Ghana Education Service begins to make these exceptions, they create chaotic situations in the school for we the teachers to manage. If you stretch the frontiers of this, you will have problems so they didn’t have to limit it to only Rastafarians,” he said.

Adding that "I disagree with it. I am very disappointed in the management of the GES and I disagree with the directive to the school. The students were in the first place not denied admission. What the school authorities just said as a student of the school you can’t have this hair so cut it.”

The GES recently the school to admit the two first-year students in spite of their dreadlocks.

Child Rights International amongst other organisations has also asked the school to admit the two students despite having dreadlocks.

Meanwhile, the father of one of the boys, Raswad Menkrabea has threatened to sue the school. He is upset that the "school is acting contrary to the constitution of Ghana."