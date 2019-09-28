The vehicle Mr. Konadu and his driver were travelling in reportedly veered off the road and somersaulted. However, he and the other passengers survived with some minor bruises.

It is not clear what caused the accident but Starr News has gathered an 8-year-old child crossed his vehicle. The driver then veered off the road in an attempt to save the child but was not successful knocking down the child.

The child has reportedly been pronounced dead at the Kwahu government hospital where he was rushed to.

Meanwhile, the regional secretary and his driver are receiving treatment.