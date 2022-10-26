NSMQ2022: Presec beats Prempeh and to win fierce competition as Adisco 'chops last'

Presec Legon fell behind Prempeh in the first round but came back strongly to level the second round before finishing strongly to win the competition.

At the end of the 1st round, Prempeh College took the lead with 16 points. Presec Legon scored 15 points and Adisadel College gathered 14 points.

After the second round Prempeh College and Presec Legon scored the same points. Both schools reached 21 points and the lagging Adisadel college gathered 13 points. Round 3 saw Prempeh College scoring 28 points, Presec accumulating 27 points with Adisadel College gathering 19 points.

Prempeh maintained its one-point lead in the fourth round with 41 points. Presec recorded 40 points and Adisco scored 32 points.

The boys in blue ended the contest with 50 points after answering correctly almost all the riddles in the final round. Prempeh finished second with 41 points while Adisadel came third with 32 points.