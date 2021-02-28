According to Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), the Saturday power cut has been caused by gas supply challenges from the offshore fields.

Parts of Accra, Tema and Kumasi in the Ashanti Region were without electricity yesterday evening and that has seen many residents taking to social media to lament over the unannounced power cut and the difficulties it brought.

GRIDCo via a press release has stated that it “wishes to inform the general public that at approximately 18:55 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 gas supply challenges emanating from the Offshore fields, led to the loss of power supply totalling about 1,000MW.”

According to the power transmitting company that supplies ECG with electricity to distribute, to prevent a total system shutdown, the power curtailment was carried out which affected major parts of the country.

“Gas Supply has resumed upstream and power to the affected areas will be restored shortly,” the statement signed by GRIDCo’s System Operator for National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS) concluded.