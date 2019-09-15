One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a family at Zutsukpo a village near Tsopoli in the Ningo-Prampram District.

According to the police, the suspect whose identity is being held was picked up shortly after the incident.

Fifty-year-old Quao Omar, his wife, and five-year-old son were allegedly ambushed and killed last Thursday night and later burnt in their vehicle burnt beyond recognition.

The assailants allegedly shot them dead and set their vehicle, a pick-up truck with registration number GW 8970 V, in which they were travelling on fire.