Orca Deco supports selected orphanages with furniture

This gesture forms part of activities to mark Orca Deco’s 15th anniversary and the company’s commitment to consolidating its corporate social investments of orphanages in Ghana.

The furniture and décor giant explained that aside helping more people live a better life at their homes and offices, its brand symbolises protection for people it considers family, hence the decision to support selected orphanages based in Accra with bedroom furniture so as to make the lives of the children warmer, safer and more comfortable.

The company adds that anytime customers visit their showrooms and make purchases, they [the customers] contribute to the development and growth of Orca Deco hence it was morally right for it to give back to society and in this case to orphans.

Unique about this gesture was the fact that the selection of beneficiary orphanages was done by customers and the general public through voting on selected digital platforms. Of seven (7) shortlisted orphanages, five (5) namely (The Good Shepherd Child Care, Kaya Child Care, Royal Seed Orphanage, Osu Children’s Home and Echoing Hill Village) were selected by voters to benefit from this intervention.

At a ceremony to handover these items to the beneficiary orphanages, General Manager of Orca Deco Ghana, Walid Didi, expressed his outfit's joy in contributing to the well-being of children. He added that Orca represents family, therefore, it was only proper that customers and the company commit to those who have lost their families or have been abandoned.

"We at Orca are proud to be associated with orphans. We will continue to support them to ensure they are safe and fell loved as we have done in the past," he said.