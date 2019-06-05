He explained on Accra-based Okay FM that Parliament has received a list of parliamentarians, from both majority and minority sides who will be sued by the Special Prosecutor for different reasons.

The first of such cases is the legal action taken against the NDC MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga.

The leadership of Parliament, therefore, invited him to the house to find out what can be done about Mr Ayariga’s suit and subsequent suits against other Members of Parliament.

"So we are engaging him to see the modalities as to how they will appear before the court because Parliament by the constitution has rules and regulations...you cannot just invite any of our members even on days that we are not sitting," he stated.

On Tuesday (June 4, 2019) an Accra High Court ruled that Mahama Ayariga must be present for trial whenever he is required to do so.

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe rejected a certificate issued by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, informing the court that the MP had work to do in Parliament.

The cases filed against the MP are related to the procurement of ambulances for his constituents and tax evasion.

Even though Mr Ayariga had earlier written to inform the Special Prosecutor that he will be unavailable to parliamentary proceedings, Justice Botwe insisted that the case could not progress without the MP. She gave his lawyers up until 1pm to ensure he is present.

She explained that per Article 118 of the 1992 Constitution, MPs have immunity not to attend court in the course of their duty only when they have been invited to testify in court as witnesses.

According to her, since Ayariga is an accused person and not a witness, he is not immune to stand trial.