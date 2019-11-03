The police gave the names of the suspects as lsaac Adusei Boadi, 24, Ishmael Ahenkorang, 20, and Enoch Fianco, 20, who is said to be the leader of the gang.

Three accomplices who escaped arrest are currently being looked for by the police.

They are said to be behind break-ins into shops and robbery attacks on residents of Awudome, Kaneshie and surrounding areas.

A taxi driver whose identity has been withheld was said to have called the police when he saw the robbers breaking into a shop, and he later blocked the vehicle the robbers were attempting to escape in.