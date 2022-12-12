While proceedings were ongoing at the congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, and chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property.
16 declared wanted for shooting and causing violence at NDC polls
Following violent disturbances at the National Youth and Women's Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held at Cape Coast in the Central Region on December 10, 2022, 16 people have so far been declared wanted in connection with the violence.
The intervention of the Police brought the situation under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incidents.
After an initial review of Police-specific video footage of the event, 16 suspects have so far been identified as some of the people involved in the violence and have been declared wanted.
A GH¢10,000 reward has been set aside for any member of the public who can provide credible information to the police that can lead to the arrest of any of the suspects.
The photographs of the 16 wanted persons extracted from the Police specific-footages are published for the public to assist us in this regard.
An investigation is ongoing to further identify and arrest other perpetrators involved in the violence to face justice.
