The EU Election Observation Mission is led by Chief Observer Javier Nart, a Member of the European Parliament from Spain.

Chief Observer Nart said: "It is a great honour for me to lead this Election Observation Mission, which I assume with a great sense of responsibility. For the third time, the EU accompanies the election process in Ghana and I trust that state authorities, political parties, and all candidates will play their part in promoting a peaceful and credible process."

A core team of nine election analysts arrived in Accra on 31 October. The core team analyses political, electoral, and legal issues related to the electoral process, and is supported by logistical and security experts.

Chief Observer Javier Nart

40 long-term observers from 26 EU Member States, Norway, and Switzerland arrived in Ghana in early November.

They deploy to all 16 regions to observe the electoral process in their areas and report to the core team in Accra.

Diplomats from EU Member States, Canada, and Switzerland reinforce the Election Observation Mission for election day. In total, the mission will comprise over 80 observers.