According to Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings wanted to see the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lose the 2020 general elections.

Rawlings believed that Mahama and his cohort have departed from the principles of probity and accountability, he said.

Addressing the press in Accra on Monday, November 23, 2020, he said the founder of the NDC revealed that the motive of Mahama for running as a presidential candidate was not to win the presidential seat in 2020 but in 2024.

"According to J.J, Mahama's intentions are not to win the 2020 election but to hijack the NDC with his money so that he leads the party in 2024," he said.

Earlier, reports stated that the flagbearer of the NDP, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has pulled out of the 2020 elections.

But Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong rubbished the reports and said its presidential candidate has not stepped down.

"This is fake news and it should be regarded as such, Our leader has not had any link to that effect," he added.