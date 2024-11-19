2024 Election: Joaboso MP raises alarm over alleged rigging plot by EC and NPP

Addressing a news conference in Joaboso on Tuesday, 19 November, Akandoh raised concerns about the abrupt transfer of the District Electoral Officer in Sefwi Juaboso, with barely 18 days to the polls. He further claimed that a “handpicked replacement” by Dr Bossman Asare, the EC’s Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, has “begun appointing known NPP executives as polling agents.” He argued that these actions raise serious suspicions and compromise the transparency and fairness of the Commission.
The Member of Parliament for Joaboso in the Western North Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has alleged that the Electoral Commission (EC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are involved in a plot to rig the 7 December presidential and parliamentary elections. According to him, recent actions by the EC in his constituency are questionable and compromise the Commission’s neutrality ahead of the elections.
He warned: “no amount of rigging, no amount of planted polling officers, and no manipulation by the EC can save them from the inevitable defeat that awaits them. The people of Ghana have had enough, and they are ready to deliver a resounding judgment at the polls.”
He disclosed that thirty-three (33) NPP executives have been listed as polling officers for the upcoming elections and is therefore demanding their immediate removal.
As a consequence, the lawmaker has demanded the publication of an updated list of polling officers, including photographs. He cited C.I. 127 to support his request. Regulation 19(6) (a&b) of the C.I states: “the Commission shall (a) publish at the district office of the Commission the names and pictures of persons the Commission proposes to appoint as presiding officers and polling assistants not later than ten days before an election; and (b) furnish a copy of the published names and pictures of the presiding officers to a political party and any candidate contesting the election.”
To address these concerns, Hon. Akandoh has submitted a formal petition to the District Electoral Commission, demanding immediate action.