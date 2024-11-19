2024 Election: Joaboso MP raises alarm over alleged rigging plot by EC and NPP

Pulse Ghana

He warned: “no amount of rigging, no amount of planted polling officers, and no manipulation by the EC can save them from the inevitable defeat that awaits them. The people of Ghana have had enough, and they are ready to deliver a resounding judgment at the polls.”

He disclosed that thirty-three (33) NPP executives have been listed as polling officers for the upcoming elections and is therefore demanding their immediate removal.

As a consequence, the lawmaker has demanded the publication of an updated list of polling officers, including photographs. He cited C.I. 127 to support his request. Regulation 19(6) (a&b) of the C.I states: “the Commission shall (a) publish at the district office of the Commission the names and pictures of persons the Commission proposes to appoint as presiding officers and polling assistants not later than ten days before an election; and (b) furnish a copy of the published names and pictures of the presiding officers to a political party and any candidate contesting the election.”