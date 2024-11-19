ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

2024 Election: Joaboso MP raises alarm over alleged rigging plot by EC and NPP

Maxwell Nyagamago

The Member of Parliament for Joaboso in the Western North Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has alleged that the Electoral Commission (EC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are involved in a plot to rig the 7 December presidential and parliamentary elections. According to him, recent actions by the EC in his constituency are questionable and compromise the Commission’s neutrality ahead of the elections.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Addressing a news conference in Joaboso on Tuesday, 19 November, Akandoh raised concerns about the abrupt transfer of the District Electoral Officer in Sefwi Juaboso, with barely 18 days to the polls. He further claimed that a “handpicked replacement” by Dr Bossman Asare, the EC’s Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, has “begun appointing known NPP executives as polling agents.” He argued that these actions raise serious suspicions and compromise the transparency and fairness of the Commission.

Recommended articles

Dr Bossman Asare
Dr Bossman Asare Pulse Ghana

He warned: “no amount of rigging, no amount of planted polling officers, and no manipulation by the EC can save them from the inevitable defeat that awaits them. The people of Ghana have had enough, and they are ready to deliver a resounding judgment at the polls.”

He disclosed that thirty-three (33) NPP executives have been listed as polling officers for the upcoming elections and is therefore demanding their immediate removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a consequence, the lawmaker has demanded the publication of an updated list of polling officers, including photographs. He cited C.I. 127 to support his request. Regulation 19(6) (a&b) of the C.I states: “the Commission shall (a) publish at the district office of the Commission the names and pictures of persons the Commission proposes to appoint as presiding officers and polling assistants not later than ten days before an election; and (b) furnish a copy of the published names and pictures of the presiding officers to a political party and any candidate contesting the election.”

To address these concerns, Hon. Akandoh has submitted a formal petition to the District Electoral Commission, demanding immediate action.

Maxwell Nyagamago

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

NPP criticises NDC’s 24-hour economy proposal as fraud and misplaced priority

NPP criticises NDC’s 24-hour economy proposal as fraud and misplaced priority

‘Pharaoh’ Akufo-Addo was used by God to test Ghanaians – John Mahama

‘Pharaoh’ Akufo-Addo was used by God to test Ghanaians – John Mahama

Vice-presidential candidate of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Lawyer Wayoe Ghanamanti

No ‘ganja boy’ will be jailed under CPP government – Vice-presidential candidate

Akua Donkor

Any vote for Akua Donkor on December 7 will be cancelled - EC