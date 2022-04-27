2024 elections: Alan-Bawumia ticket best pair for NPP — Nana Akomea

"The party should be able to have a consensus and have the two leading candidates, run together. For a very simple reason, for the first time, the two leading candidates satisfy the North-South divide. If Alan won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the North, if Bawumia won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the South. It is going to resolve an acrimonious situation that the party may not be able to recover from.”

"I would want a certain consensus to be built within the party to have the two of them run together. As to who becomes running mate, we should leave it to them once the party feels that is the way should go," he said in an interview on Citi TV.

He stated that confusion can be settled by the two if they agree to the idea of running together.

He has, however, asked the party to halt its presidential primaries and convince Dr. Bawumia and Alan to run together in the 2024 presidential election.

He urged the NPP to avert its mind and have a quiet consultative process to have a single ticket combining the two front liners.