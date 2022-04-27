He said for the first time in the history of the party, there are two strong competitors from the north and south divide that satisfy the criteria to lead the party.
2024 elections: Alan-Bawumia ticket best pair for NPP — Nana Akomea
Nana Akomea, a former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the party pairing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for the presidential slot is the best to win the 2024 elections.
"The party should be able to have a consensus and have the two leading candidates, run together. For a very simple reason, for the first time, the two leading candidates satisfy the North-South divide. If Alan won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the North, if Bawumia won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the South. It is going to resolve an acrimonious situation that the party may not be able to recover from.”
"I would want a certain consensus to be built within the party to have the two of them run together. As to who becomes running mate, we should leave it to them once the party feels that is the way should go," he said in an interview on Citi TV.
He stated that confusion can be settled by the two if they agree to the idea of running together.
He has, however, asked the party to halt its presidential primaries and convince Dr. Bawumia and Alan to run together in the 2024 presidential election.
He urged the NPP to avert its mind and have a quiet consultative process to have a single ticket combining the two front liners.
"I am hoping that those in charge have taken notice of the difficulties in the polling station elections, and ensure that the difficulties at the regional and national levels are minimized," he noted.
