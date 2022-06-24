2024 elections: I don't see Alan Kyeremanten as a leader — Nyaho-Tamakloe

In an interview with Johnnie Hughes on TV3, Dr. Nyaho said "Alan is a nice gentleman but in politics, you don't use nice gentleman to do politics. You will need people who are strong, people who can say this is it, I stand by it.

"We have had a series of corruption cases in the government in which Alan is a member. If Alan had resigned, I would have followed him anywhere, he did not have the courage to do so, and as such, I don’t see him as a leader."

Speaking on the chances of Dr. Bawumia leading the country, he said he [Bawumia] will not be President adding that cannot win on the ticket of the NPP.

"I did an interview, it was with a foreign magazine, I will find out if I still have it, I will share with you, where I made plain that by the structure of our party, Bawumia cannot come to power.