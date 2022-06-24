According to him, Alan Kyeremanten should have resigned to pursue his presidential ambition instead of keeping his ministerial position as the Trades Minister.
2024 elections: I don't see Alan Kyeremanten as a leader — Nyaho-Tamakloe
Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed that Alan Kyeremanten will not be President in 2024 considering the series of corruption cases in the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
In an interview with Johnnie Hughes on TV3, Dr. Nyaho said "Alan is a nice gentleman but in politics, you don't use nice gentleman to do politics. You will need people who are strong, people who can say this is it, I stand by it.
"We have had a series of corruption cases in the government in which Alan is a member. If Alan had resigned, I would have followed him anywhere, he did not have the courage to do so, and as such, I don’t see him as a leader."
Speaking on the chances of Dr. Bawumia leading the country, he said he [Bawumia] will not be President adding that cannot win on the ticket of the NPP.
"I did an interview, it was with a foreign magazine, I will find out if I still have it, I will share with you, where I made plain that by the structure of our party, Bawumia cannot come to power.
"Bawumia is a fine gentleman, if Bawumia would have had that independent mind and strength and not just always praise what the president has done or has not done, I would have looked at him differently, I know Bawumia very well," he stated.
