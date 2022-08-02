2024 elections is bloody because there are devil-wielding machetes to kill — Owusu Bempah

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, he urged Ghanaians to pray to avert the war he foresees in 2024.

"There's war in 2024 elections more than victory. If we don't pray, what will happen in Ghana will not be good. 2024 elections will be more serious than any other elections. I plead with all Christians and all Ghanaians to start praying about it even though we haven't gotten into 2024. We shouldn't be focused on who wins but we should be focused on our lives and the peace of the nation.

"There have been wars in other countries because of elections. For the 2024 elections, I see more danger than victory. I plead with authorities to also put measures in place because there is fighting in the 2024 elections and if care is not taken, it will be the first time the will be war in Ghana that the will be firing of guns, burning and attacks on Jubilee House. It wouldn't help so let's pray about it," he said.

He urged politicians in the country to preach peace to their supporters ahead of the elections.

He indicated that "I have seen it and I have said it. It should not be misconstrued. I say every time and people insult me. Instead of you to insult me, use it to pray. Those who believe should pray. 2024 elections is bloody because spiritually, there are angels from the devil-wielding machetes who want to use the elections to claim lives.