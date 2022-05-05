According to him, if Ghanaians give power to the opposition party they will come and destroy all the good policies the Akufo-Addo government has instituted.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, May 4 to respond to the public lecture on the theme “Ghana at crossroads” given by Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, May 2, Mr Buaben Asamoa who is also a former Member of Parliament for Adentan said “8 elections in the democratic dispensation offered by the 1992 constitution with four wins each by the NPP and the NDC, it is time Ghanaians choose decisively which party will lead them into a future of hope and prosperity.

“The 8-year rotation remains painful and meaningless ritual if the NPP continues to build every 8 years and the NDC continues to pull down in subsequent 8-year cycle. It is in this context that former President John Dramani Mahama seeks to characterized Ghana as being at a cross roads in his recent public lecturer.”

Pulse Ghana

Also, the NPP called on Ghanaians to disregard Mahama’s promise of cancelling the e-levy should he win in 2024.

“In any event, can John Mahama explain the difference between his 17.5% tax on financial transactions and his manifesto pledge to impose a uniform tax on all electronic transactions? Are these measures E-Levy in disguise and does he stand by them?” Communications Director of the NPP Yaw Buaben Asamoa wondered at a press conference in Accra Wednesday.