He said their being prosecuted for their alleged involvement in corruption to the tune of GH¢772 million.

"So far, 21 officials of the previous administration are standing trial over their involvement in alleged acts of corruption or causing financial loss to the state amounting collectively to the tune of some GH¢772 million.

"Their trials are being conducted in a normal manner, with the safeguards that the law affords all accused persons so that due process is respected. The courts will, at the appropriate moment, deliver their verdicts," Nana Addo said at the 2019 Annual Ghana Bar Association conference on Monday, 9 September 2019.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He also denied claims that he was protecting corrupt officials in his government.

"It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing, or of engaging in acts of corruption. My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring to the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant inquiry and necessary action. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of leadership on 7th January 2017. If an appointee is cleared of any wrongdoing, the evidence adduced and recommendations made by these agencies, after the investigations are concluded, are what clear the accused persons, not myself. None of these agencies has ever indicated any pressure from the Executive over their investigations," he said.

He stated that the "orchestrated attempts by my opponents to hang the tag of corruption on the necks of my government and myself, despite all the manifest efforts being made to deal with the phenomenon of corruption.